Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, May 2
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, May 2:
Classic Lotto 47: 03-07-19-28-30-39
Estimated jackpot: $4.2 million
Poker Lotto: KS-4C-9H-10H-5S
Midday Daily 3: 8-7-7
Midday Daily 4: 5-6-8-6
Daily 3: 8-2-7
Daily 4: 2-9-9-5
Fantasy 5: 03-18-24-32-36
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno: 05-07-15-16-20-21-22-23-24-26-35-39-40-41-43-52-56-57-58-67-70-75
Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $215 million
Powerball: 13-16-33-58-68, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 5
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/05/02/michigan-lottery-numbers-saturday-may/111653900/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments