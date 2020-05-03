Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, May 3
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 349, 3056
Evening: 837, 4317
Fantasy 5: 14, 19, 24, 27, 32
Double Play: 1, 20, 22, 26, 38
Monday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 3, 9, 11, 12, 19, 21, 27, 31, 32, 45, 51, 54, 58, 63, 65, 68, 69, 71, 77, 78, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: 7♥, 4♦, 8♠, 10♦, 4♣
