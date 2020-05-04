LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 219, 4238

Evening: 723, 4201

Fantasy 5: 1, 8, 19, 24, 33

Double Play: 5, 9, 14, 16, 34

Tuesday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 3, 7, 10, 11, 16, 22, 24, 25, 27, 28, 33, 39, 45, 59, 60, 61, 63, 64, 69, 70, 71, 72

Poker Lotto: J, 10, J, 4, K

