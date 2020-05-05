Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, May 5
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 626, 2925
Evening: 206, 1552
Fantasy 5: 1, 11, 13, 20, 34
Double Play: 23, 28, 32, 37, 38
Wednesday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 4, 9, 15, 21, 22, 23, 27, 32, 40, 42, 43, 44, 46, 48, 53, 66, 67, 69, 71, 72, 73, 80
Poker Lotto: 3♠, J♦, 5♣, 4♠, 10♠
Mega Millions: 7, 13, 17, 21, 45; 14
Tuesday jackpot: $215M
