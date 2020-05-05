LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 626, 2925

Evening: 206, 1552

Fantasy 5: 1, 11, 13, 20, 34

Double Play: 23, 28, 32, 37, 38

Wednesday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 4, 9, 15, 21, 22, 23, 27, 32, 40, 42, 43, 44, 46, 48, 53, 66, 67, 69, 71, 72, 73, 80

Poker Lotto: 3, J, 5, 4, 10

Mega Millions: 7, 13, 17, 21, 45; 14

Tuesday jackpot: $215M

