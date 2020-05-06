Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, May 6
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 642, 3571
Evening: 026, 7206
Fantasy 5: 1, 15, 24, 27, 30
Double Play: 9, 13, 18, 37, 38
Thursday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 2, 6, 7, 9, 16, 17, 18, 20, 23, 33, 35, 38, 39, 46, 53, 55, 62, 64, 66, 69, 76, 78
Poker Lotto: 9♥, 2♠, 10♦, 8♥, 2♣
Classic Lotto: 2, 5, 12, 18, 25, 27
Double Play: 8, 11, 35, 40, 43, 46
Saturday jackpot: $4.4M
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/05/06/michigan-lottery-numbers/111670004/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments