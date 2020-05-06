LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 642, 3571

Evening: 026, 7206

Fantasy 5: 1, 15, 24, 27, 30

Double Play: 9, 13, 18, 37, 38

Thursday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 2, 6, 7, 9, 16, 17, 18, 20, 23, 33, 35, 38, 39, 46, 53, 55, 62, 64, 66, 69, 76, 78

Poker Lotto: 9, 2, 10, 8, 2

Classic Lotto: 2, 5, 12, 18, 25, 27

Double Play: 8, 11, 35, 40, 43, 46

Saturday jackpot: $4.4M

