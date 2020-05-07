LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 663, 7960

Evening: 595, 5839

Fantasy 5: 3, 17, 20, 22, 37

Double Play: 17, 22, 31, 32, 37

Friday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 16, 23, 29, 36, 42, 48, 50, 55, 57, 59, 60, 65, 70, 74, 75, 79, 80

Poker Lotto: J, 9, 9, 3, 5

