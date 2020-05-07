Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, May 7
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 663, 7960
Evening: 595, 5839
Fantasy 5: 3, 17, 20, 22, 37
Double Play: 17, 22, 31, 32, 37
Friday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 16, 23, 29, 36, 42, 48, 50, 55, 57, 59, 60, 65, 70, 74, 75, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: J♣, 9♣, 9♠, 3♠, 5♣
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/05/07/michigan-lottery-numbers/111675956/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments