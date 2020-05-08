LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 321, 6659

Evening: 076, 9468

Fantasy 5: 6, 13, 16, 24, 28

Double Play: 10, 11, 14, 15, 39

Saturday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 1, 2, 5, 8, 14, 15, 19, 27, 28, 30, 37, 39, 41, 42, 50, 52, 54, 62, 64, 70, 76, 80

Poker Lotto: 2, A, K, 5, K

