Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, May 8
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 321, 6659
Evening: 076, 9468
Fantasy 5: 6, 13, 16, 24, 28
Double Play: 10, 11, 14, 15, 39
Saturday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 1, 2, 5, 8, 14, 15, 19, 27, 28, 30, 37, 39, 41, 42, 50, 52, 54, 62, 64, 70, 76, 80
Poker Lotto: 2♥, A♣, K♦, 5♦, K♠
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/05/08/michigan-lottery-numbers/111681080/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments