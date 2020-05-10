LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 656, 7967

Evening: 068, 2524

Fantasy 5: 11, 12, 18, 32, 38

Double Play: 4, 15, 25, 33, 36

Monday jackpot: $116K

Keno: 1, 6, 10, 13, 14, 20, 26, 27, 34, 36, 46, 50, 53, 56, 63, 65, 67, 69, 74, 77, 78, 79

Poker Lotto: J, 6, 4, 2, A

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/05/10/michigan-lottery-numbers/111686668/