Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, May 10
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 656, 7967
Evening: 068, 2524
Fantasy 5: 11, 12, 18, 32, 38
Double Play: 4, 15, 25, 33, 36
Monday jackpot: $116K
Keno: 1, 6, 10, 13, 14, 20, 26, 27, 34, 36, 46, 50, 53, 56, 63, 65, 67, 69, 74, 77, 78, 79
Poker Lotto: J♦, 6♦, 4♠, 2♣, A♥
