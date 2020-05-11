Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, May 11
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 998, 8841
Evening: 980, 6868
Fantasy 5: 2, 3, 8, 27, 28
Double Play: 6, 11, 17, 19, 22
Tuesday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 1, 7, 10, 11, 12, 18, 21, 23, 24, 25, 26, 30, 33, 35, 44, 46, 47, 49, 56, 72, 74, 79
Poker Lotto: 4♣, 7♥, 8♦, 4♦, 5♣
