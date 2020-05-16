Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, May 16
Detroit — These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto 47: 20-21-25-38-45-46
Estimated jackpot: $5.15 million
Poker Lotto: 3♣-5♣-9♣-2♦-7♠
Midday Daily 3: 0-9-9
Midday Daily 4: 2-9-1-7
Daily 3: 4-1-6
Daily 4: 3-0-6-0
Fantasy 5: 07-22-32-33-36
Estimated jackpot: $151,000
Keno: 05-08-10-12-13-17-27-36-38-39-44-45-47-49-59-61-69-71-72-74-77-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $274 million
Powerball: 08-12-26-39-42, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
