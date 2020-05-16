LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47: 20-21-25-38-45-46

Estimated jackpot: $5.15 million

Poker Lotto: 3♣-5♣-9♣-2♦-7♠

Midday Daily 3: 0-9-9

Midday Daily 4: 2-9-1-7

Daily 3: 4-1-6

Daily 4: 3-0-6-0

Fantasy 5: 07-22-32-33-36

Estimated jackpot: $151,000

Keno: 05-08-10-12-13-17-27-36-38-39-44-45-47-49-59-61-69-71-72-74-77-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $274 million

Powerball: 08-12-26-39-42, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

