Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, May 18
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 882, 3150
Evening: 160, 1721
Fantasy 5: 1, 2, 4, 15, 34
Double Play: 5, 10, 24, 27, 33
Tuesday jackpot: $282K
Keno: 1, 6, 7, 15, 17, 19, 22, 26, 31, 33, 35, 36, 40, 42, 43, 52, 58, 68, 71, 75, 78, 80
Poker Lotto: 2♣, 4♦, 5♥, J♣, K♥
Lucky for Life: 10, 27, 32, 43, 47; 10
