These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 810, 6075

Evening: 320, 5337

Fantasy 5: 7, 10, 13, 21, 39

Double Play: 5, 7, 15, 23, 38

Wednesday jackpot: $338K

Keno: 1, 6, 7, 13, 18, 22, 23, 25, 31, 32, 34, 35, 41, 42, 52, 55, 58, 60, 64, 67, 75, 76

Poker Lotto: 8, 6, 8, 3, A

Mega Millions: 8, 19, 25, 36, 66; 9

Tuesday jackpot: $274M

