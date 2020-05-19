Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, May 19
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 810, 6075
Evening: 320, 5337
Fantasy 5: 7, 10, 13, 21, 39
Double Play: 5, 7, 15, 23, 38
Wednesday jackpot: $338K
Keno: 1, 6, 7, 13, 18, 22, 23, 25, 31, 32, 34, 35, 41, 42, 52, 55, 58, 60, 64, 67, 75, 76
Poker Lotto: 8♣, 6♠, 8♠, 3♣, A♦
Mega Millions: 8, 19, 25, 36, 66; 9
Tuesday jackpot: $274M
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/05/19/michigan-lottery-numbers/111806772/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments