Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, May 20
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 282, 7079
Evening: 183, 2262
Fantasy 5: 6, 16, 22, 24, 32
Double Play: 3, 4, 6, 19, 29
Thursday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 2, 3, 10, 13, 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 32, 34, 36, 37, 48, 50, 52, 57, 61, 71, 74, 80
Poker Lotto: 6♥, Q♥, 7♦, Q♠, 3♦
Classic Lotto: 14, 21, 22, 23, 45, 46
Double Play: 5, 9, 38, 39, 40, 45
Saturday jackpot: $5.65M
Powerball: 18, 34, 40, 42, 50; 9
Wednesday jackpot: $95M
