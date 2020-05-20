LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 282, 7079

Evening: 183, 2262

Fantasy 5: 6, 16, 22, 24, 32

Double Play: 3, 4, 6, 19, 29

Thursday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 2, 3, 10, 13, 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 32, 34, 36, 37, 48, 50, 52, 57, 61, 71, 74, 80

Poker Lotto: 6, Q, 7, Q, 3

Classic Lotto: 14, 21, 22, 23, 45, 46

Double Play: 5, 9, 38, 39, 40, 45

Saturday jackpot: $5.65M

Powerball: 18, 34, 40, 42, 50; 9

Wednesday jackpot: $95M

