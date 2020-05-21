LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 338, 3862

Evening: 605, 7503

Fantasy 5: 11, 20, 23, 28, 33

Double Play: 8, 16, 28, 29, 30

Friday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 6, 10, 12, 23, 24, 26, 27, 33, 37, 39, 44, 45, 47, 50, 52, 53, 55, 63, 66, 68, 74, 76

Poker Lotto: A, 7, 8, K, 3

Lucky for Life: 8, 11, 24, 30, 33; 12

