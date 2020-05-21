Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, May 21
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 338, 3862
Evening: 605, 7503
Fantasy 5: 11, 20, 23, 28, 33
Double Play: 8, 16, 28, 29, 30
Friday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 6, 10, 12, 23, 24, 26, 27, 33, 37, 39, 44, 45, 47, 50, 52, 53, 55, 63, 66, 68, 74, 76
Poker Lotto: A♠, 7♥, 8♠, K♦, 3♦
Lucky for Life: 8, 11, 24, 30, 33; 12
Comments