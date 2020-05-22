Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, May 22
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 736, 1649
Evening: 707, 3816
Fantasy 5: 10, 23, 33, 34, 35
Double Play: 1, 5, 25, 28, 32
Saturday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 3, 6, 9, 15, 17, 24, 25, 28, 30, 37, 39, 48, 49, 53, 54, 55, 60, 62, 65, 66, 72, 80
Poker Lotto: 2♠, J♠, 6♦, J♦, 3♦
