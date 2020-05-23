Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, May 23
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, May 23:
Classic Lotto 47: 04-11-18-26-32-46
Estimated jackpot: $5.65 million
Poker Lotto: QC-5D-10D-2H-5S
Midday Daily 3: 7-9-9
Midday Daily 4: 6-2-3-8
Daily 3: 1-3-0
Daily 4: 5-3-3-9
Fantasy 5: 02-13-16-20-34
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno: 02-03-05-08-10-18-30-32-38-39-42-44-47-48-57-59-60-63-64-69-72-74
Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $313 million
Powerball: 02-08-18-21-23, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 4
