LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 764, 3028

Evening: 367, 7642

Fantasy 5: 10, 18, 22, 28, 33

Double Play: 1, 5, 31, 33, 38

Monday jackpot: $117K

Keno: 4, 10, 12, 13, 15 20, 22, 23, 25, 26, 30, 32, 37, 43, 46, 47, 49, 51, 59, 61, 67, 76

Poker Lotto: Q, 8, 7, K, K

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/05/24/michigan-lottery-numbers/111860844/