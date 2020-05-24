Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, May 24
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 764, 3028
Evening: 367, 7642
Fantasy 5: 10, 18, 22, 28, 33
Double Play: 1, 5, 31, 33, 38
Monday jackpot: $117K
Keno: 4, 10, 12, 13, 15 20, 22, 23, 25, 26, 30, 32, 37, 43, 46, 47, 49, 51, 59, 61, 67, 76
Poker Lotto: Q♦, 8♦, 7♣, K♣, K♥
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/05/24/michigan-lottery-numbers/111860844/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments