LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 503, 3389

Evening: 646, 8776

Fantasy 5: 9, 11, 12, 27, 39

Double Play: 9, 22, 23, 28, 35

Tuesday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 1, 3, 6, 16 ,35, 38, 39, 41, 46, 47, 51, 52, 55, 56, 60, 61, 67, 68, 69, 70, 75, 79

Poker Lotto: A, 7, J, 6, 2

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/05/25/michigan-lottery-numbers/111863850/