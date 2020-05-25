Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, May 25
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 503, 3389
Evening: 646, 8776
Fantasy 5: 9, 11, 12, 27, 39
Double Play: 9, 22, 23, 28, 35
Tuesday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 1, 3, 6, 16 ,35, 38, 39, 41, 46, 47, 51, 52, 55, 56, 60, 61, 67, 68, 69, 70, 75, 79
Poker Lotto: A♦, 7♦, J♣, 6♣, 2♦
