Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, May 26
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 337, 6910
Evening: 680, 3110
Fantasy 5: 7, 13, 23, 29, 31
Double Play: 4, 6, 18, 20, 24
Wednesday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 1, 6, 9, 10, 16, 19, 29, 30, 32, 43, 45, 50, 51, 53, 54, 57, 58, 61, 63, 66, 69, 80
Poker Lotto: J♦, 10♣, 2♣, 5♣, 3♠
