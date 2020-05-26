LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 337, 6910

Evening: 680, 3110

Fantasy 5: 7, 13, 23, 29, 31

Double Play: 4, 6, 18, 20, 24

Wednesday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 1, 6, 9, 10, 16, 19, 29, 30, 32, 43, 45, 50, 51, 53, 54, 57, 58, 61, 63, 66, 69, 80

Poker Lotto: J, 10, 2, 5, 3

