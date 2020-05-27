LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 822, 1976

Evening: 233, 6599

Fantasy 5: 8, 10, 32, 34, 35

Double Play: 1, 15, 20, 26, 38

Thursday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 1, 14, 15, 16, 21, 24, 25, 28, 29, 31, 39, 45, 55, 56, 57, 62, 65, 69, 71, 74, 76, 80

Poker Lotto: 3, 5, 7, 7, 8

Classic Lotto: 10, 12, 16, 17, 22, 46

Double Play: 13, 16, 17, 24, 36, 37

Saturday jackpot: $6.15M

