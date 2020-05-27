Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, May 27
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 822, 1976
Evening: 233, 6599
Fantasy 5: 8, 10, 32, 34, 35
Double Play: 1, 15, 20, 26, 38
Thursday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 1, 14, 15, 16, 21, 24, 25, 28, 29, 31, 39, 45, 55, 56, 57, 62, 65, 69, 71, 74, 76, 80
Poker Lotto: 3♦, 5♣, 7♠, 7♦, 8♠
Classic Lotto: 10, 12, 16, 17, 22, 46
Double Play: 13, 16, 17, 24, 36, 37
Saturday jackpot: $6.15M
