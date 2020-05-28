LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 124, 8380

Evening: 052, 6504

Fantasy 5: 1, 13, 27, 32, 38

Double Play: 12, 18, 22, 35, 36

Friday jackpot: $115K

Keno: 2, 8, 10, 11, 14, 16, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29, 37, 42, 51, 56, 57, 59, 62, 64, 67, 73

Poker Lotto: 6, K, 9, 4, 2

