Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, May 28
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 124, 8380
Evening: 052, 6504
Fantasy 5: 1, 13, 27, 32, 38
Double Play: 12, 18, 22, 35, 36
Friday jackpot: $115K
Keno: 2, 8, 10, 11, 14, 16, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29, 37, 42, 51, 56, 57, 59, 62, 64, 67, 73
Poker Lotto: 6♠, K♣, 9♠, 4♥, 2♦
