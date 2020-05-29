LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 382, 1295

Evening: 820, 3292

Fantasy 5: 3, 18, 31, 35, 39

Double Play: 3, 10, 19, 33, 37

Saturday jackpot: $149K

Keno: 2, 5, 18, 25, 34, 36, 38, 39, 43, 45, 54, 56, 57, 60, 62, 63, 64, 66, 67, 70, 75, 78

Poker Lotto: 3, Q, 4, 10, 8

