Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, May 29
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 382, 1295
Evening: 820, 3292
Fantasy 5: 3, 18, 31, 35, 39
Double Play: 3, 10, 19, 33, 37
Saturday jackpot: $149K
Keno: 2, 5, 18, 25, 34, 36, 38, 39, 43, 45, 54, 56, 57, 60, 62, 63, 64, 66, 67, 70, 75, 78
Poker Lotto: 3♣, Q♥, 4♥, 10♦, 8♥
