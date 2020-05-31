Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, May 31
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 831, 5850
Evening: 762, 8886
Fantasy 5: 4, 10, 11, 21, 29
Double Play: 1, 3, 11, 13, 34
Monday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 2, 9, 12, 17, 20, 22, 23, 25, 26, 29, 30, 32, 35, 43, 51, 52, 53, 59, 64, 65, 68, 80
Poker Lotto: J♣, J♠, 2♣, 7♣, 9♠
