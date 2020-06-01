Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, June 1
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 846, 6068
Evening: 342, 2551
Fantasy 5: 13, 22, 27, 33, 37
Double Play: 10, 14, 23, 27, 37
Tuesday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 1, 3, 4, 6, 17, 21, 22, 29, 33, 34, 35, 38, 42, 43, 45, 51, 52, 68, 69, 72, 76, 80
Poker Lotto: 9♦, 5♠, 10♠, 7♠, K♠
