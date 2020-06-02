Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, June 2
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 606, 1610
Evening: 348, 6338
Fantasy 5: 5, 16, 19, 29, 30
Double Play: 2, 18, 22, 29, 34
Wednesday jackpot: $115K
Keno: 9, 15, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 32, 37, 49, 51, 52, 55, 57, 59, 60, 61, 65, 71, 74, 76, 77
Poker Lotto:A♦, A♣, 2♥, A♠, 9♣
