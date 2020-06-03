LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 053, 1416

Evening: 139, 1487

Fantasy 5: 4, 7, 20, 25, 37

Double Play: 1, 8, 13, 23, 24

Thursday jackpot: $144K

Keno: 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 13, 15, 21, 23, 26, 31, 37, 53, 55, 58, 59, 63, 68, 70, 75, 78, 80

Poker Lotto: J, 10, 4, 6, K

Classic Lotto:2, 4, 29, 30, 31, 39

Double Play:10, 12, 22, 41, 43, 45

Saturday jackpot: $6.7M

