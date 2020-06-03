Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, June 3
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 053, 1416
Evening: 139, 1487
Fantasy 5: 4, 7, 20, 25, 37
Double Play: 1, 8, 13, 23, 24
Thursday jackpot: $144K
Keno: 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 13, 15, 21, 23, 26, 31, 37, 53, 55, 58, 59, 63, 68, 70, 75, 78, 80
Poker Lotto: J♣, 10♠, 4♦, 6♣, K♣
Classic Lotto:2, 4, 29, 30, 31, 39
Double Play:10, 12, 22, 41, 43, 45
Saturday jackpot: $6.7M
