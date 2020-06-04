Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, June 4
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 210, 4743
Evening: 531, 6930
Fantasy 5: 14, 19, 24, 30, 37
Double Play: 11, 17, 18, 26, 31
Friday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 3, 8, 10, 11, 18, 23, 28, 32, 33, 36, 39, 41, 44, 46, 47, 48, 59, 64, 65, 68, 71, 73
Poker Lotto: 4♥, 6♦, 6♥, 10♥, 3♣
Lucky for Life: 9, 18, 24, 26, 29; 8
