LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Daily: 131, 0479

Midday: 627, 4448

Fantasy: 7-16-18-25-36

Classic Lotto 47: 21-29-31-33-34-43

Keno: 4-5-7-10-11-14-18-23-25-35-42-51-57-59-60-61-62-65-68-70-71-73

Poker Lotto: Q♣, K♦, A♦,Q♥,4♠

Mega Millions: Estimated jackpot: $410 million

Powerball: Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/06/06/michigan-lottery-draw-numbers/3168236001/