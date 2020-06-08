Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, June 8
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 849, 8314
Evening: 659, 6055
Fantasy 5: 15, 17, 19, 22, 33
Double Play: 1, 17, 25, 28, 30
Tuesday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 8, 9, 18, 26, 33, 34, 36, 38, 47, 48, 56, 57, 58, 60, 65, 67, 70, 72, 75, 76, 78, 79
Poker Lotto: A♠, 4♣, 5♦, 8♥, 10♠
