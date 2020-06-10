Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, June 10
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 867, 0848
Evening: 225, 4412
Fantasy 5: 3, 7, 11, 15, 36
Double Play: 2, 3, 6, 24, 25
Thursday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 3, 6, 12, 16, 17, 18, 22, 23, 27, 28, 36, 39, 41, 48, 50, 56, 58, 63, 72, 74, 77, 80
Poker Lotto: A♣, J♦, 10♠, 10♦10♥
Classic Lotto: 5, 8, 9, 20, 25, 35
Double Play: 13, 20, 29, 32, 38, 40
Saturday jackpot: $7.3M
