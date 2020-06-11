Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, June 11
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 868, 8832
Evening: 002, 4045
Fantasy 5: 8, 18, 22, 26, 37
Double Play: 3, 6, 7, 25, 39
Friday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 1, 5, 6, 15, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 28, 41, 42, 43, 49, 52, 54, 61, 63, 64, 69, 76, 77
Poker Lotto: 6♦, K♥, 9♣, Q♠, 3♠
