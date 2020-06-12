LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 332, 3862

Evening: 691, 3206

Fantasy 5: 2, 7, 18, 23, 29

Double Play: 4, 5, 14, 15, 18

Saturday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 3, 8, 13, 14, 17, 19, 21, 32, 33, 35, 39, 42, 44, 46, 47, 50, 52, 65, 71, 72, 75, 80

Poker Lotto: J, A, 9, 6, 10

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/06/12/michigan-lottery-numbers-friday-june/111955248/