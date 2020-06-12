Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, June 12
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 332, 3862
Evening: 691, 3206
Fantasy 5: 2, 7, 18, 23, 29
Double Play: 4, 5, 14, 15, 18
Saturday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 3, 8, 13, 14, 17, 19, 21, 32, 33, 35, 39, 42, 44, 46, 47, 50, 52, 65, 71, 72, 75, 80
Poker Lotto: J♥, A♠, 9♣, 6♦, 10♠
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/06/12/michigan-lottery-numbers-friday-june/111955248/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments