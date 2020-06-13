LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto: 47: 2, 5,16, 21, 28, 45

Estimated jackpot: $7.3 million

Poker Lotto: A♦, 10♣, 5♦, 4♥, 9♠

Midday Daily 3: 487

Midday Daily 4: 7635

Daily 3: 598

Daily 4: 8196

Fantasy 5: 13, 21, 29 32, 38

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno: 1, 4, 5, 10, 16, 18, 19, 29, 38, 41, 44, 45, 54, 56, 57, 59, 60, 66, 67, 77, 79, 80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Powerball: 2, 12, 32, 50, 65  Powerball: Power Play: 3

