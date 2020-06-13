Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, June 13
These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto: 47: 2, 5,16, 21, 28, 45
Estimated jackpot: $7.3 million
Poker Lotto: A♦, 10♣, 5♦, 4♥, 9♠
Midday Daily 3: 487
Midday Daily 4: 7635
Daily 3: 598
Daily 4: 8196
Fantasy 5: 13, 21, 29 32, 38
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Keno: 1, 4, 5, 10, 16, 18, 19, 29, 38, 41, 44, 45, 54, 56, 57, 59, 60, 66, 67, 77, 79, 80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
Powerball: 2, 12, 32, 50, 65 Powerball: 5 Power Play: 3
