Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, June 14
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 090, 2414
Evening: 141, 7684
Fantasy 5: 6, 11, 20, 26, 29
Double Play: 9, 21, 31, 35, 37
Monday jackpot: $145K
Keno: 7, 8, 9, 14, 17, 18, 20, 24, 27, 34, 35, 40, 54, 56, 58, 60, 63, 64, 65, 71, 77, 78
Poker Lotto: 5♣, 6♦, 7♦, J♥, 8♥
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/06/14/michigan-lottery-numbers-sunday-june/111962502/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments