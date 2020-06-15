Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, June 15
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 219, 3031
Evening: 198, 2955
Fantasy 5: 8, 15, 21, 22, 28
Double Play: 1, 3, 5, 29, 34
Tuesday jackpot: $178K
Keno: 4, 7, 9, 10, 13, 19, 20, 22, 24, 25, 32, 51, 53, 56, 57, 58, 61, 63, 69, 70, 71, 78
Poker Lotto: K♦, 3♦, 9♠, K♠, 5♠
