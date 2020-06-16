Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, June 16
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 353, 1035
Evening: 705, 4869
Fantasy 5: 5, 8, 16, 21, 28
Double Play: 12, 30, 31, 37, 39
Wednesday jackpot: $219K
Keno: 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 15, 23, 25, 28, 32, 33, 38, 41, 43, 49, 51, 57, 61, 62, 63, 67, 75
Poker Lotto: 6♥, 5♦, 5♠, 9♠, K♥
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/06/16/michigan-lottery-numbers/111975566/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments