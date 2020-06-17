LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 602, 3103

Evening: 168, 4087

Fantasy 5: 26, 28, 29, 33, 35

Double Play: 5, 17, 20, 23, 24

Thursday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 1, 7, 11, 16, 18, 20, 21, 27, 30, 32, 34, 42, 44, 46, 52, 57, 59, 60, 64, 65, 70, 75

Poker Lotto: 7, 8, A, 9, 4

Classic Lotto: 2, 5, 10, 14, 23, 31

Double Play: 13, 15, 21, 36, 43, 47

Saturday jackpot: $7.95M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/06/17/michigan-lottery-numbers/111980618/