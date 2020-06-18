LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 203, 8127

Evening: 369, 4254

Fantasy 5: 7, 8, 25, 30, 35

Double Play: 3, 9, 23, 28, 31

Friday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 1, 3, 7, 20, 22, 24, 30, 31, 34, 37, 39, 41, 44, 45, 46, 52, 53, 56, 60, 64, 71, 77

Poker Lotto: K, 6, 8, 4, 8

Lucky for Life: 1, 6, 16, 27, 34; 2

