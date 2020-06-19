Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, June 19
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 602, 9132
Evening: 111, 9639
Fantasy 5: 3, 7, 16, 34, 38
Double Play: 6, 13, 29, 35, 36
Saturday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 1, 7, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 20, 22, 30, 31, 32, 35, 39, 46, 52, 55, 56, 63, 66, 73, 74
Poker Lotto: 2♣, 4♦, 5♣, 8♣, 8♦
