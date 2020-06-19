LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 602, 9132

Evening: 111, 9639

Fantasy 5: 3, 7, 16, 34, 38

Double Play: 6, 13, 29, 35, 36

Saturday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 1, 7, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 20, 22, 30, 31, 32, 35, 39, 46, 52, 55, 56, 63, 66, 73, 74

Poker Lotto: 2, 4, 5, 8, 8

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/06/19/michigan-lottery-numbers/111989616/