Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, June 20
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, June 20:
Classic Lotto 47: 08-12-13-21-24-39
Estimated jackpot: $7.95 million
Poker Lotto: JH-8C-9H-10H-9S
Midday Daily 3: 2-8-6
Midday Daily 4: 2-7-5-3
Daily 3: 1-8-9
Daily 4: 5-5-8-8
Fantasy 5: 08-16-22-26-38
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Keno: 01-02-08-09-11-17-20-29-30-36-41-44-46-54-55-56-66-69-71-73-76-77
Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $35 million
Powerball: 10-31-41-63-67, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
