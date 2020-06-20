LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, June 20:

Classic Lotto 47: 08-12-13-21-24-39

Estimated jackpot: $7.95 million

Poker Lotto: JH-8C-9H-10H-9S

Midday Daily 3: 2-8-6

Midday Daily 4: 2-7-5-3

Daily 3: 1-8-9

Daily 4: 5-5-8-8

Fantasy 5: 08-16-22-26-38

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno: 01-02-08-09-11-17-20-29-30-36-41-44-46-54-55-56-66-69-71-73-76-77

Mega Millions Estimated jackpot: $35 million

Powerball: 10-31-41-63-67, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

