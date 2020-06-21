Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, June 21
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 792, 1603
Evening: 404, 3173
Fantasy 5: 3, 5, 19, 31, 39
Double Play: 1, 13, 17, 21, 30
Monday jackpot: $148K
Keno: 1, 2, 6, 8, 12, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23, 29, 30, 33, 35, 44, 49, 62, 67, 69, 73, 75, 77
Poker Lotto: 7♣, 10♣, 10♦, J♣, 3♦
