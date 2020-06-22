LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 164, 9427

Evening: 503, 3755

Fantasy 5: 1, 2, 9, 15, 17

Double Play: 2, 9, 19, 21, 31

Tuesday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 1, 5, 8, 11, 16, 22, 27, 28, 33, 36, 38, 39, 48, 56, 57, 59, 60, 62, 70, 73, 79, 80

Poker Lotto: 6, 2, 4, K, Q

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/06/22/michigan-lottery-numbers/111998114/