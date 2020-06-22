Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, June 22
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 164, 9427
Evening: 503, 3755
Fantasy 5: 1, 2, 9, 15, 17
Double Play: 2, 9, 19, 21, 31
Tuesday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 1, 5, 8, 11, 16, 22, 27, 28, 33, 36, 38, 39, 48, 56, 57, 59, 60, 62, 70, 73, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: 6♥, 2♥, 4♦, K♥, Q♣
