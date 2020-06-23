Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, June 22
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 445, 1517
Evening: 093, 3526
Fantasy 5: 5, 10, 11, 16, 28
Double Play: 1, 8, 14, 19, 30
Wednesday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 5, 6, 11, 15, 21, 23, 26, 27, 31, 32, 36, 39, 41, 43, 55, 56, 60, 61, 69, 73, 75, 80
Poker Lotto: 5♥, 10♠, K♣, 8♦, Q♣
