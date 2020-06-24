LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 230, 8412

Evening: 700, 4335

Fantasy 5: 1, 10, 14, 21, 32

Double Play: 5, 15, 19, 35, 37

Thursday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 2, 7, 10, 14, 16, 32, 35, 39, 40, 41, 44, 46, 47, 49, 57, 69, 71, 73, 74, 75, 77, 79

Poker Lotto: J, 3, 3, 10, 10

Classic Lotto: 12, 14, 16, 28, 33, 45

Double Play: 14, 20, 31, 33, 37, 39

Saturday jackpot: $8.65M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/06/24/michigan-lottery-numbers/112008814/