Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, June 24
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 230, 8412
Evening: 700, 4335
Fantasy 5: 1, 10, 14, 21, 32
Double Play: 5, 15, 19, 35, 37
Thursday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 2, 7, 10, 14, 16, 32, 35, 39, 40, 41, 44, 46, 47, 49, 57, 69, 71, 73, 74, 75, 77, 79
Poker Lotto: J♣, 3♣, 3♥, 10♥, 10♠
Classic Lotto: 12, 14, 16, 28, 33, 45
Double Play: 14, 20, 31, 33, 37, 39
Saturday jackpot: $8.65M
