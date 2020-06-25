Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, June 25
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 523, 4398
Evening: 624, 3755
Fantasy 5: 3, 8, 13, 33, 35
Double Play: 3, 8, 11, 19, 30
Friday jackpot: $119K
Keno: 1, 2, 8, 12, 13, 14, 16, 18, 19, 28, 31, 34, 41, 44, 54, 55, 62, 68, 72, 74, 77, 80
Poker Lotto: 6♣, K♠, 4♥, 3♥, 10♦
