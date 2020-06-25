LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 523, 4398

Evening: 624, 3755

Fantasy 5: 3, 8, 13, 33, 35

Double Play: 3, 8, 11, 19, 30

Friday jackpot: $119K

Keno: 1, 2, 8, 12, 13, 14, 16, 18, 19, 28, 31, 34, 41, 44, 54, 55, 62, 68, 72, 74, 77, 80

Poker Lotto: 6, K, 4, 3, 10

