These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 041, 6073

Evening: 586, 0974

Fantasy 5: 3, 20, 31, 32, 37

Double Play: 15, 18, 20, 22, 29

Saturday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 2, 8, 14, 18, 27, 34, 35, 37, 40, 47, 48, 54, 56, 59, 60, 62, 64, 69, 70, 71, 72, 74

Poker Lotto: 4, 6, A, 5, 2

