Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, June 26
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 041, 6073
Evening: 586, 0974
Fantasy 5: 3, 20, 31, 32, 37
Double Play: 15, 18, 20, 22, 29
Saturday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 2, 8, 14, 18, 27, 34, 35, 37, 40, 47, 48, 54, 56, 59, 60, 62, 64, 69, 70, 71, 72, 74
Poker Lotto: 4♦, 6♣, A♦, 5♠, 2♣
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/06/26/michigan-lottery-numbers/112023604/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments