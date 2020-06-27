LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, June 27:

Classic Lotto 47: 15-16-20-22-43-47

Estimated jackpot: $8.65 million

Poker Lotto: KC-4D-5S-6S-8S

Midday Daily 3: 0-7-9

Midday Daily 4: 6-3-7-2

Daily 3: 1-9-3

Daily 4: 9-3-3-4

Fantasy 5: 01-08-10-30-33

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno: 02-05-10-14-18-23-24-29-30-32-33-36-40-42-53-56-64-65-69-70-71-75

Mega MillionsEstimated jackpot: $53 million

Powerball: 09-36-49-56-62, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

