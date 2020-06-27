Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, June 27
Detroit – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday, June 27:
Classic Lotto 47: 15-16-20-22-43-47
Estimated jackpot: $8.65 million
Poker Lotto: KC-4D-5S-6S-8S
Midday Daily 3: 0-7-9
Midday Daily 4: 6-3-7-2
Daily 3: 1-9-3
Daily 4: 9-3-3-4
Fantasy 5: 01-08-10-30-33
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno: 02-05-10-14-18-23-24-29-30-32-33-36-40-42-53-56-64-65-69-70-71-75
Mega MillionsEstimated jackpot: $53 million
Powerball: 09-36-49-56-62, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/06/27/michigan-lottery-numbers-saturday-june/112027204/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments