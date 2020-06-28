Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, June 28
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 462, 3715
Evening: 257, 8092
Fantasy 5: 10, 11, 23, 26, 37
Double Play: 5, 18, 19, 28, 34
Monday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 1, 2, 4, 10, 13, 22, 26, 32, 35, 36, 37, 41, 42, 44, 45, 47, 53, 62, 64, 65, 69, 76
Poker Lotto: 9♠, K♦, 9♣, 2♣, J♣
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2020/06/28/michigan-lottery-numbers/112039738/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments