Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, June 29
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 274, 2712
Evening: 643, 4690
Fantasy 5: 17, 18, 19, 30, 35
Double Play: 11, 13, 23, 32, 34
Tuesday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 2, 5, 8, 9, 13, 18, 23, 25, 34, 37, 40, 44, 46, 47, 48, 52, 65, 68, 72, 77, 78, 79
Poker Lotto: Q♠, 3♥, 5♦, J♦, 4♦
