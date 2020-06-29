LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 274, 2712

Evening: 643, 4690

Fantasy 5: 17, 18, 19, 30, 35

Double Play: 11, 13, 23, 32, 34

Tuesday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 2, 5, 8, 9, 13, 18, 23, 25, 34, 37, 40, 44, 46, 47, 48, 52, 65, 68, 72, 77, 78, 79

Poker Lotto: Q, 3, 5, J, 4

