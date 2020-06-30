Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, June 30
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 828, 3919
Evening: 969, 3824
Fantasy 5: 4, 9, 31, 32, 34
Double Play: 4, 8, 10, 25, 39
Wednesday jackpot: $115K
Keno: 1, 8, 11, 14, 16, 19, 25, 26, 27, 30, 42, 43, 44, 47, 50, 54, 57, 60, 64, 68, 73, 77
Poker Lotto: K♠, Q♠, 8♦, 10♥, 2♦
